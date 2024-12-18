Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Faces Downturn as Shares Trade Lower Today

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹295.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹294.25. The stock reached a high of ₹303.4 and a low of ₹292.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹282,618.8 crore, Zomato's performance remains robust, with a 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹120.25. The trading volume on BSE was significant, with 5,402,587 shares exchanged.
Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's stock experienced a low of ₹290.05 and peaked at ₹297.8. This range indicates a relatively stable trading session with a maximum fluctuation of ₹7.75 between the high and low points of the day.
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato reached a high of 294.55 and a low of 292.45 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 292.8 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 291.55 and 290.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|294.05
|Support 1
|291.95
|Resistance 2
|295.35
|Support 2
|291.15
|Resistance 3
|296.15
|Support 3
|289.85
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|291.25
|10 Days
|290.74
|20 Days
|282.69
|50 Days
|269.98
|100 Days
|263.87
|300 Days
|245.94
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹293.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹291.62 and ₹302.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹291.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 302.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 295.03 and 291.68 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases near the hourly support level of 291.68 and sales near the hourly resistance level of 295.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|294.9
|Support 1
|292.8
|Resistance 2
|295.75
|Support 2
|291.55
|Resistance 3
|297.0
|Support 3
|290.7
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹293.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹291.62 and ₹302.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹291.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 302.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's share price decreased by 1.36%, bringing it down to ₹292.75, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services experienced declines, whereas Wipro saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.35% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|310.25
|1.45
|0.47
|313.75
|208.4
|161925.23
|Zomato
|292.75
|-4.05
|-1.36
|304.5
|120.25
|254114.47
|Info Edge India
|8811.7
|-22.7
|-0.26
|8943.25
|4868.5
|113782.57
|Firstsource Solutions
|364.55
|-1.6
|-0.44
|391.5
|172.65
|25066.97
|Eclerx Services
|3716.7
|-41.35
|-1.1
|3875.15
|2116.0
|17918.67
Zomato Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 9.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 295.15 & a low of 291.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|295.03
|Support 1
|291.68
|Resistance 2
|296.77
|Support 2
|290.07
|Resistance 3
|298.38
|Support 3
|288.33
Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's share price decreased by 1.08%, bringing it down to ₹293.6, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Some peers, like Firstsource Solutions, are experiencing declines, whereas others, including Wipro, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services, are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both relatively stable, with Nifty up by 0.04% and Sensex down by 0.04%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|311.75
|2.95
|0.96
|313.75
|208.4
|162708.11
|Zomato
|293.6
|-3.2
|-1.08
|304.5
|120.25
|254852.29
|Info Edge India
|8840.1
|5.7
|0.06
|8943.25
|4868.5
|114149.29
|Firstsource Solutions
|365.0
|-1.15
|-0.31
|391.5
|172.65
|25097.91
|Eclerx Services
|3765.0
|6.95
|0.18
|3875.15
|2116.0
|18151.53
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹294.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹291.62 and ₹302.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹291.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 302.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has decreased by 0.49%, currently trading at ₹295.35. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 130.88%, reaching ₹295.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.32%
|3 Months
|12.88%
|6 Months
|57.36%
|YTD
|139.94%
|1 Year
|130.88%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|302.77
|Support 1
|291.62
|Resistance 2
|308.68
|Support 2
|286.38
|Resistance 3
|313.92
|Support 3
|280.47
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 7.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 72 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹303.4 & ₹292.25 yesterday to end at ₹296.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend