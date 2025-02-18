Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 216 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 211.70 and closed at 216, marking a positive shift in its value. The stock reached a high of 219.10 and a low of 210.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 198,073.26 crore, Zomato's performance reflects significant trading activity, evidenced by a BSE volume of 1,611,602 shares. The stock's 52-week range highlights its volatility, with a high of 304.50 and a low of 144.30.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.53%, currently trading at 219.70. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 39.46%, reaching 219.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.84%
3 Months-17.87%
6 Months-16.65%
YTD-21.41%
1 Year39.46%
18 Feb 2025, 09:03 AM IST Zomato launches Nugget, in-house AI enabled customer support platform | All details here

https://www.livemint.com/companies/zomato-launches-nugget-in-house-ai-enabled-customer-support-platform-all-details-here-11739796619191.html

18 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1221.75Support 1213.13
Resistance 2224.75Support 2207.51
Resistance 3230.37Support 3204.51
18 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 37.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151413
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell110.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58903 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1611 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹216 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 219.10 & 210.60 yesterday to end at 218.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.