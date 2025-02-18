Zomato Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹211.70 and closed at ₹216, marking a positive shift in its value. The stock reached a high of ₹219.10 and a low of ₹210.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹198,073.26 crore, Zomato's performance reflects significant trading activity, evidenced by a BSE volume of 1,611,602 shares. The stock's 52-week range highlights its volatility, with a high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹144.30.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.53%, currently trading at ₹219.70. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 39.46%, reaching ₹219.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.84%
|3 Months
|-17.87%
|6 Months
|-16.65%
|YTD
|-21.41%
|1 Year
|39.46%
https://www.livemint.com/companies/zomato-launches-nugget-in-house-ai-enabled-customer-support-platform-all-details-here-11739796619191.html
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|221.75
|Support 1
|213.13
|Resistance 2
|224.75
|Support 2
|207.51
|Resistance 3
|230.37
|Support 3
|204.51
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 37.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|14
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1611 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹219.10 & ₹210.60 yesterday to end at ₹218.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend