Thu Jul 18 2024 09:25:48
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 217.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.15 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 230, closed at 229.1, with a high of 230.5 and a low of 215.2. The market capitalization stood at 188,908.74 crore, with a 52-week high of 232 and a 52-week low of 76.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,895,444 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:30:52 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹214.15, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹217.45

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 214.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 211.74 and 226.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 211.74 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 226.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:17:51 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato's share price dropped by -1.31% today, trading at 214.60. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have increased by 171.35% to 214.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.32%
3 Months5.41%
6 Months62.85%
YTD75.82%
1 Year171.35%
18 Jul 2024, 08:48:49 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1226.79Support 1211.74
Resistance 2236.1Support 2206.0
Resistance 3241.84Support 3196.69
18 Jul 2024, 08:34:28 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 5.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121313
    Buy8888
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0001
18 Jul 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 46 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48610 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 1895 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:03:01 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹229.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 230.5 & 215.2 yesterday to end at 217.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

