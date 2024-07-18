Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 217.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.15 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.