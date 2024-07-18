Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹230, closed at ₹229.1, with a high of ₹230.5 and a low of ₹215.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹188,908.74 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹232 and a 52-week low of ₹76.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,895,444 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹214.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹211.74 and ₹226.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹211.74 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 226.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato's share price dropped by -1.31% today, trading at ₹214.60. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have increased by 171.35% to ₹214.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.32%
|3 Months
|5.41%
|6 Months
|62.85%
|YTD
|75.82%
|1 Year
|171.35%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|226.79
|Support 1
|211.74
|Resistance 2
|236.1
|Support 2
|206.0
|Resistance 3
|241.84
|Support 3
|196.69
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 5.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 1895 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹230.5 & ₹215.2 yesterday to end at ₹217.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend