Tue Jun 18 2024 09:52:59
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Climbs Higher in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 186.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.4 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price showed a slight decrease on the last day of trading, opening at 185.5 and closing at 184.9. The high for the day was 186.6 and the low was 184.1. The market capitalization stood at 161,760.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were 207.3 and 72.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 848,227 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:51:36 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zomato's stock price rose by 0.43% to reach 187, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. While Firstsource Solutions is declining, Wipro, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services, are all showing positive growth. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.33% and 0.45% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro490.012.652.65546.1375.0255740.09
Zomato187.00.80.43207.372.55162320.77
Info Edge India6307.269.151.116545.953973.1581442.79
Firstsource Solutions201.45-1.8-0.89229.0122.213851.98
Eclerx Services2397.4513.750.582825.01591.0511558.4
18 Jun 2024, 09:34:29 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹187.4, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹186.2

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of 187.21 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 188.18. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 188.18 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:15:46 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The Zomato share price is up by 0.99% today, trading at 188.05. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 147.99% to 188.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23,465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.22%
3 Months9.79%
6 Months50.68%
YTD50.56%
1 Year147.99%
18 Jun 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1187.21Support 1184.66
Resistance 2188.18Support 2183.08
Resistance 3189.76Support 3182.11
18 Jun 2024, 08:35:31 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy13131313
Buy8888
Hold1110
Sell2222
Strong Sell0001
18 Jun 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47047 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 848 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:04:36 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹184.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 186.6 & 184.1 yesterday to end at 184.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

