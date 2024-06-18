Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Climbs Higher in Positive Trading Session

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price showed a slight decrease on the last day of trading, opening at ₹185.5 and closing at ₹184.9. The high for the day was ₹186.6 and the low was ₹184.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹161,760.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹207.3 and ₹72.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 848,227 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zomato's stock price rose by 0.43% to reach ₹187, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. While Firstsource Solutions is declining, Wipro, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services, are all showing positive growth. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.33% and 0.45% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|490.0
|12.65
|2.65
|546.1
|375.0
|255740.09
|Zomato
|187.0
|0.8
|0.43
|207.3
|72.55
|162320.77
|Info Edge India
|6307.2
|69.15
|1.11
|6545.95
|3973.15
|81442.79
|Firstsource Solutions
|201.45
|-1.8
|-0.89
|229.0
|122.2
|13851.98
|Eclerx Services
|2397.45
|13.75
|0.58
|2825.0
|1591.05
|11558.4
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of ₹187.21 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹188.18. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹188.18 then there can be further positive price movement.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The Zomato share price is up by 0.99% today, trading at ₹188.05. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 147.99% to ₹188.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23,465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.22%
|3 Months
|9.79%
|6 Months
|50.68%
|YTD
|50.56%
|1 Year
|147.99%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|187.21
|Support 1
|184.66
|Resistance 2
|188.18
|Support 2
|183.08
|Resistance 3
|189.76
|Support 3
|182.11
Zomato Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 848 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹186.6 & ₹184.1 yesterday to end at ₹184.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend