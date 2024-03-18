Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock rises on positive trading day

Zomato stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 159.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹153 and closed at ₹152.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹161.5 and the low was ₹152.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹138,719.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹175.5 and the low is ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 3,231,392 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:40:08 AM IST
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹159.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹159.9
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹159.9 with no net change and no percentage change.
18 Mar 2024, 09:31:42 AM IST
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
0.03%
3 Months
27.42%
6 Months
55.46%
YTD
29.39%
1 Year
201.7%
18 Mar 2024, 09:01:33 AM IST
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹159.9, up 4.68% from yesterday's ₹152.75
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹159.9, with a percent change of 4.68, resulting in a net change of 7.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
18 Mar 2024, 08:02:37 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹152.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 3,231,392 shares with a closing price of ₹152.75.
