Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock rises on positive trading day

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹153 and closed at ₹152.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹161.5 and the low was ₹152.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹138,719.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹175.5 and the low is ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 3,231,392 shares.
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹159.9 with no net change and no percentage change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.03%
|3 Months
|27.42%
|6 Months
|55.46%
|YTD
|29.39%
|1 Year
|201.7%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹159.9, with a percent change of 4.68, resulting in a net change of 7.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 3,231,392 shares with a closing price of ₹152.75.
