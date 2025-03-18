Zomato Share Price Highlights : Zomato closed today at 218.35, up 7.11% from yesterday's 203.85

Zomato Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹200.35 and closed at ₹201.40, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹207.05 and a low of ₹199.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹196,722.39 crore, Zomato's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹304.50 and low of ₹144.30. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,329,644 shares traded.
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato has a 16.42% MF holding & 47.31% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 15.52% in to 16.42% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 48.02% in to 47.31% in quarter.
Zomato has a ROE of 1.76% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.69% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 2.00% & 5.00% respectively.
Zomato Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 37.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 7.11% today, reaching ₹218.35, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|261.4
|1.6
|0.62
|324.55
|208.4
|273725.42
|Zomato
|218.35
|14.5
|7.11
|304.5
|146.85
|210715.4
|Info Edge India
|6698.0
|217.85
|3.36
|9194.95
|5000.15
|87084.4
|Firstsource Solutions
|284.5
|5.5
|1.97
|422.8
|176.7
|19829.39
|Eclerx Services
|2568.95
|58.15
|2.32
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12203.27
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's stock today experienced a low of ₹204.05 and reached a high of ₹219.35. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of ₹15.30, reflecting market volatility and investor sentiment throughout the day.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price closed the day at ₹218.35 - a 7.11% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 224.22 , 229.43 , 239.52. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 208.92 , 198.83 , 193.62.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹218.40 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹215.88. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|208.57
|10 Days
|216.64
|20 Days
|220.87
|50 Days
|228.72
|100 Days
|250.36
|300 Days
|243.79
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 216.45 & a low of 213.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 215.33 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|216.97
|Support 1
|214.22
|Resistance 2
|218.08
|Support 2
|212.58
|Resistance 3
|219.72
|Support 3
|211.47
Zomato Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of ₹207.98 & second resistance of ₹211.47 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹215.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹215.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Zomato Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 214.87 and 210.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 210.77 and selling near hourly resistance 214.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|215.33
|Support 1
|212.28
|Resistance 2
|216.47
|Support 2
|210.37
|Resistance 3
|218.38
|Support 3
|209.23
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's stock today recorded a low of ₹204.05 and reached a high of ₹216. This range indicates a fluctuation in investor sentiment and trading activity throughout the day, reflecting the stock's current volatility in the market.
Zomato Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 217.28 and 211.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 211.63 and selling near hourly resistance 217.28 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|214.87
|Support 1
|210.77
|Resistance 2
|217.48
|Support 2
|209.28
|Resistance 3
|218.97
|Support 3
|206.67
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of ₹207.98 & second resistance of ₹211.47 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹215.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹215.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 215.4 & a low of 209.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 211.77 and 213.08, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|217.28
|Support 1
|211.63
|Resistance 2
|219.17
|Support 2
|207.87
|Resistance 3
|222.93
|Support 3
|205.98
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of ₹207.98 & second resistance of ₹211.47 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹215.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹215.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price increased by 4.17% today, reaching ₹212.35, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Firstsource Solutions experienced a decline, whereas Wipro, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.07% and 1.12%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|259.8
|0.0
|0.0
|324.55
|208.4
|272049.97
|Zomato
|212.35
|8.5
|4.17
|304.5
|146.85
|204925.19
|Info Edge India
|6539.05
|58.9
|0.91
|9194.95
|5000.15
|85017.81
|Firstsource Solutions
|273.9
|-5.1
|-1.83
|422.8
|176.7
|19090.58
|Eclerx Services
|2563.5
|52.7
|2.1
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12177.38
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 210.7 & a low of 207.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|211.77
|Support 1
|208.07
|Resistance 2
|213.08
|Support 2
|205.68
|Resistance 3
|215.47
|Support 3
|204.37
Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's share price has increased by 2.06%, reaching ₹208.05, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.76% and 0.80%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|261.35
|1.55
|0.6
|324.55
|208.4
|273673.06
|Zomato
|208.05
|4.2
|2.06
|304.5
|146.85
|200775.54
|Info Edge India
|6541.45
|61.3
|0.95
|9194.95
|5000.15
|85049.01
|Firstsource Solutions
|280.6
|1.6
|0.57
|422.8
|176.7
|19557.57
|Eclerx Services
|2546.6
|35.8
|1.43
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12097.1
Zomato Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of ₹207.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹211.47. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹211.47 then there can be further positive price movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 1.23%, currently trading at ₹206.35. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 27.27%, reaching ₹206.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, now standing at 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.06%
|3 Months
|-23.68%
|6 Months
|-26.65%
|YTD
|-26.74%
|1 Year
|27.27%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.98
|Support 1
|200.08
|Resistance 2
|211.47
|Support 2
|195.67
|Resistance 3
|215.88
|Support 3
|192.18
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 1329 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹207.05 & ₹199.15 yesterday to end at ₹203.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend