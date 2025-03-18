Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Zomato Share Price Highlights : Zomato closed today at 218.35, up 7.11% from yesterday's 203.85

8 min read . 08:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Highlights : Zomato stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 7.11 %. The stock closed at 203.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.35 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Highlights

Zomato Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 200.35 and closed at 201.40, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 207.05 and a low of 199.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 196,722.39 crore, Zomato's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 304.50 and low of 144.30. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,329,644 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:05 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Shareholding information

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato has a 16.42% MF holding & 47.31% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 15.52% in to 16.42% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 48.02% in to 47.31% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:33 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Zomato has a ROE of 1.76% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.69% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 2.00% & 5.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 06:30 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 37.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151513
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1110.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:07 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 7.11% today, reaching 218.35, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro261.41.60.62324.55208.4273725.42
Zomato218.3514.57.11304.5146.85210715.4
Info Edge India6698.0217.853.369194.955000.1587084.4
Firstsource Solutions284.55.51.97422.8176.719829.39
Eclerx Services2568.9558.152.323875.152116.012203.27
18 Mar 2025, 05:31 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's stock today experienced a low of 204.05 and reached a high of 219.35. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of 15.30, reflecting market volatility and investor sentiment throughout the day.

18 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed today at ₹218.35, up 7.11% from yesterday's ₹203.85

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price closed the day at 218.35 - a 7.11% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 224.22 , 229.43 , 239.52. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 208.92 , 198.83 , 193.62.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:32 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:13 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹218.40, up 7.14% from yesterday's ₹203.85

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 218.40 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 215.88. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days208.57
10 Days216.64
20 Days220.87
50 Days228.72
100 Days250.36
300 Days243.79
18 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:33 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 216.45 & a low of 213.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 215.33 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1216.97Support 1214.22
Resistance 2218.08Support 2212.58
Resistance 3219.72Support 3211.47
18 Mar 2025, 02:14 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 39.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151513
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1110.00
18 Mar 2025, 02:01 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹215.30, up 5.62% from yesterday's ₹203.85

Zomato Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of 207.98 & second resistance of 211.47 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 215.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 215.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:33 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 214.87 and 210.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 210.77 and selling near hourly resistance 214.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1215.33Support 1212.28
Resistance 2216.47Support 2210.37
Resistance 3218.38Support 3209.23
18 Mar 2025, 01:04 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's stock today recorded a low of 204.05 and reached a high of 216. This range indicates a fluctuation in investor sentiment and trading activity throughout the day, reflecting the stock's current volatility in the market.

18 Mar 2025, 12:33 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 217.28 and 211.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 211.63 and selling near hourly resistance 217.28 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1214.87Support 1210.77
Resistance 2217.48Support 2209.28
Resistance 3218.97Support 3206.67
18 Mar 2025, 12:25 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days208.57
10 Days216.64
20 Days220.87
50 Days228.72
100 Days250.36
300 Days243.79
18 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:10 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹213.40, up 4.68% from yesterday's ₹203.85

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of 207.98 & second resistance of 211.47 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 215.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 215.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 215.4 & a low of 209.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 211.77 and 213.08, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1217.28Support 1211.63
Resistance 2219.17Support 2207.87
Resistance 3222.93Support 3205.98
18 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹213.55, up 4.76% from yesterday's ₹203.85

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of 207.98 & second resistance of 211.47 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 215.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 215.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:15 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price increased by 4.17% today, reaching 212.35, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Firstsource Solutions experienced a decline, whereas Wipro, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.07% and 1.12%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro259.80.00.0324.55208.4272049.97
Zomato212.358.54.17304.5146.85204925.19
Info Edge India6539.0558.90.919194.955000.1585017.81
Firstsource Solutions273.9-5.1-1.83422.8176.719090.58
Eclerx Services2563.552.72.13875.152116.012177.38
18 Mar 2025, 11:01 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 42.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151513
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1110.00
18 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 210.7 & a low of 207.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1211.77Support 1208.07
Resistance 2213.08Support 2205.68
Resistance 3215.47Support 3204.37
18 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Zomato Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's share price has increased by 2.06%, reaching 208.05, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.76% and 0.80%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro261.351.550.6324.55208.4273673.06
Zomato208.054.22.06304.5146.85200775.54
Info Edge India6541.4561.30.959194.955000.1585049.01
Firstsource Solutions280.61.60.57422.8176.719557.57
Eclerx Services2546.635.81.433875.152116.012097.1
18 Mar 2025, 09:33 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹208.40, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹203.85

Zomato Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of 207.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 211.47. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 211.47 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:21 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 1.23%, currently trading at 206.35. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 27.27%, reaching 206.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, now standing at 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.06%
3 Months-23.68%
6 Months-26.65%
YTD-26.74%
1 Year27.27%
18 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1207.98Support 1200.08
Resistance 2211.47Support 2195.67
Resistance 3215.88Support 3192.18
18 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 47.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151513
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1110.00
18 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 50 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 51595 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 1329 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹201.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 207.05 & 199.15 yesterday to end at 203.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.