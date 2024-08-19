Zomato Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹262.8 and closed at ₹259.6. The stock reached a high of ₹266.1 and a low of ₹257.1. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹230,177.13 crore. Zomato's 52-week high is ₹278.45, and its 52-week low is ₹88.16. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a trading volume of 1,617,284 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 1617 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹266.1 & ₹257.1 yesterday to end at ₹264.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend