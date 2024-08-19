Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 259.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.5 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 262.8 and closed at 259.6. The stock reached a high of 266.1 and a low of 257.1. The company's market capitalization stood at 230,177.13 crore. Zomato's 52-week high is 278.45, and its 52-week low is 88.16. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a trading volume of 1,617,284 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 78357 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 1617 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹259.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 266.1 & 257.1 yesterday to end at 264.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

