Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Faces Downturn as Stock Prices Dip Today

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹297.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹296.8. The stock reached a high of ₹297.8 and a low of ₹290.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹277,953 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹120.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,190,522 shares for Zomato on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has broken the first support of ₹288.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹285.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹285.37 then there can be further negative price movement.
Zomato Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has decreased by 1.44%, currently trading at ₹287.70. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 124.11%, reaching ₹287.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, rising to 24,198.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.03%
|3 Months
|9.47%
|6 Months
|47.06%
|YTD
|135.97%
|1 Year
|124.11%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|296.13
|Support 1
|288.43
|Resistance 2
|300.77
|Support 2
|285.37
|Resistance 3
|303.83
|Support 3
|280.73
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 9.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹297.8 & ₹290.05 yesterday to end at ₹291.9. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.