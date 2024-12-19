Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Faces Downturn as Stock Prices Dip Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 291.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 286.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 297.8 and closed slightly lower at 296.8. The stock reached a high of 297.8 and a low of 290.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 277,953 crore, with a 52-week high of 304.5 and a low of 120.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,190,522 shares for Zomato on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹286.8, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹291.9

Zomato Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has broken the first support of 288.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 285.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of 285.37 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has decreased by 1.44%, currently trading at 287.70. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 124.11%, reaching 287.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, rising to 24,198.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.03%
3 Months9.47%
6 Months47.06%
YTD135.97%
1 Year124.11%
19 Dec 2024, 09:04 AM IST Next time a Zomato delivery partner meets an accident, help will be immediate: Here’s how

19 Dec 2024, 09:04 AM IST Dmart most-valuable India co founded by self-made entrepreneur post-2000; Zomato, Swiggy next: Hurun

19 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1296.13Support 1288.43
Resistance 2300.77Support 2285.37
Resistance 3303.83Support 3280.73
19 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 9.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55168 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

19 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹296.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 297.8 & 290.05 yesterday to end at 291.9. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.