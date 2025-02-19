Zomato Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹219.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹218.55. The stock reached a high of ₹224.60 and a low of ₹216.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹202,332.90 crore, Zomato's shares experienced a trading volume of 1,855,419 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹304.50, while the 52-week low is ₹144.30, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 1855 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹224.60 & ₹216.45 yesterday to end at ₹223.25. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.