Zomato Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2025, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 218.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 219.90 and closed slightly lower at 218.55. The stock reached a high of 224.60 and a low of 216.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 202,332.90 crore, Zomato's shares experienced a trading volume of 1,855,419 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 304.50, while the 52-week low is 144.30, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 51061 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 1855 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹218.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 224.60 & 216.45 yesterday to end at 223.25. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

