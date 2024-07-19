Zomato Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock closed at ₹217.45 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹218.4. The high for the day was ₹221.25, while the low was ₹210.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹191,645.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹232 and ₹76.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,634,461 shares.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 4.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 58 mn & BSE volume was 1634 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹221.25 & ₹210.2 yesterday to end at ₹220.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend