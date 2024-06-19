Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.65 0.28%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,141.50 1.64%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 492.20 0.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,619.20 0.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.00 -0.51%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock on the Rise with Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock on the Rise with Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 188.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.65 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Zomato's open price was 187.9 and the close price was 186.2. The stock reached a high of 189 and a low of 184.9. The market capitalization stood at 163932.31 crore. The 52-week high for Zomato was 207.3 and the 52-week low was 72.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 1465640 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:52:10 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zomato's stock price rose by 2.41% to reach 193.25, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are declining, but Wipro, another peer, is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro492.20.350.07546.1375.0256888.31
Zomato193.254.552.41207.372.55167745.93
Info Edge India6135.6-53.7-0.876545.953973.1579226.97
Firstsource Solutions198.6-1.4-0.7229.0122.213656.01
Eclerx Services2365.0-5.5-0.232825.01594.9511401.96
19 Jun 2024, 09:38:38 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹192.65, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹188.7

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of 190.47 & second resistance of 191.93 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 194.77. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 194.77 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:21:24 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Zomato has increased by 2.38% and is currently trading at 193.20. Over the past year, Zomato's share price has surged by 148.66% to reach 193.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.54%
3 Months11.24%
6 Months44.81%
YTD52.47%
1 Year148.66%
19 Jun 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST

Paytm share plunges 3% amid discussions with Zomato to sell movie ticketing business

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/paytm-shares-plunges-3-amid-discussions-with-zomato-to-sell-movie-ticketing-business-11718706897103.html

19 Jun 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1190.47Support 1186.17
Resistance 2191.93Support 2183.33
Resistance 3194.77Support 3181.87
19 Jun 2024, 08:36:05 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy13131313
Buy8888
Hold1110
Sell2222
Strong Sell0001
19 Jun 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 46738 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 1465 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:00:39 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹186.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 189 & 184.9 yesterday to end at 186.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue