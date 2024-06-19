Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock on the Rise with Positive Trading Day

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Zomato's open price was ₹187.9 and the close price was ₹186.2. The stock reached a high of ₹189 and a low of ₹184.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹163932.31 crore. The 52-week high for Zomato was ₹207.3 and the 52-week low was ₹72.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 1465640 shares.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zomato's stock price rose by 2.41% to reach ₹193.25, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are declining, but Wipro, another peer, is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|492.2
|0.35
|0.07
|546.1
|375.0
|256888.31
|Zomato
|193.25
|4.55
|2.41
|207.3
|72.55
|167745.93
|Info Edge India
|6135.6
|-53.7
|-0.87
|6545.95
|3973.15
|79226.97
|Firstsource Solutions
|198.6
|-1.4
|-0.7
|229.0
|122.2
|13656.01
|Eclerx Services
|2365.0
|-5.5
|-0.23
|2825.0
|1594.95
|11401.96
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of ₹190.47 & second resistance of ₹191.93 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹194.77. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹194.77 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Zomato has increased by 2.38% and is currently trading at ₹193.20. Over the past year, Zomato's share price has surged by 148.66% to reach ₹193.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.54%
|3 Months
|11.24%
|6 Months
|44.81%
|YTD
|52.47%
|1 Year
|148.66%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|190.47
|Support 1
|186.17
|Resistance 2
|191.93
|Support 2
|183.33
|Resistance 3
|194.77
|Support 3
|181.87
Zomato Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 1465 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹189 & ₹184.9 yesterday to end at ₹186.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend