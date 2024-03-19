Zomato Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Zomato stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 159.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.2 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹162.35, a close price of ₹159.9, a high of ₹164.45, and a low of ₹157.3. The market capitalization was ₹137,245.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹175.5 and a 52-week low of ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 1,359,082 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:01:38 AM IST
