Zomato Share Price Highlights : Zomato closed today at ₹223.45, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹218.35

Zomato Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹204.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹203.85. The stock experienced a high of ₹219.35 and a low of ₹204.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹210,715.40 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 3,881,093 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range highlights a high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹146.85.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Live Updates: Shareholding information
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato has a 16.42% MF holding & 47.31% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 15.52% in to 16.42% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 48.02% in to 47.31% in quarter.
Zomato Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Zomato has a ROE of 1.76% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.69% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 2.00% & 5.00% respectively.
Zomato Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Zomato Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 34.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers
Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's share price has increased by 2.34%, reaching ₹223.45, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|265.75
|4.35
|1.66
|324.55
|208.4
|278280.53
|Zomato
|223.45
|5.1
|2.34
|304.5
|146.85
|215637.08
|Info Edge India
|6735.55
|47.75
|0.71
|9194.95
|5000.15
|87572.61
|Firstsource Solutions
|294.95
|10.45
|3.67
|422.8
|176.7
|20557.75
|Eclerx Services
|2595.0
|21.8
|0.85
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12327.02
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's stock exhibited a trading range today, with a low of ₹218.75 and a high of ₹227.50. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹8.75 throughout the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed today at ₹223.45, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹218.35
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price closed the day at ₹223.45 - a 2.34% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 227.88 , 232.07 , 236.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 219.13 , 214.57 , 210.38.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹223.40, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹218.35
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹223.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹208.92 and ₹224.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹208.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 224.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|208.57
|10 Days
|216.64
|20 Days
|220.87
|50 Days
|228.72
|100 Days
|250.36
|300 Days
|243.79
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 226.1 & a low of 223.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 224.7 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 223.95 & 222.6 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|225.62
|Support 1
|223.27
|Resistance 2
|227.03
|Support 2
|222.33
|Resistance 3
|227.97
|Support 3
|220.92
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹224.35, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹218.35
Zomato Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of ₹224.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹229.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹229.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 228.37 and 224.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 224.97 and selling near hourly resistance 228.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|226.8
|Support 1
|224.7
|Resistance 2
|228.15
|Support 2
|223.95
|Resistance 3
|228.9
|Support 3
|222.6
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's stock today recorded a low of ₹218.75 and reached a high of ₹227.50. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock price, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading day.
Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 227.5 & a low of 224.1 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 225.97 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|228.37
|Support 1
|224.97
|Resistance 2
|229.63
|Support 2
|222.83
|Resistance 3
|231.77
|Support 3
|221.57
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|208.57
|10 Days
|216.64
|20 Days
|220.87
|50 Days
|228.72
|100 Days
|250.36
|300 Days
|243.79
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹225.20, up 3.14% from yesterday's ₹218.35
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of ₹224.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹229.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹229.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 227.87 and 223.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 223.37 and selling near hourly resistance 227.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|225.97
|Support 1
|223.37
|Resistance 2
|227.58
|Support 2
|222.38
|Resistance 3
|228.57
|Support 3
|220.77
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹225.45, up 3.25% from yesterday's ₹218.35
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of ₹224.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹229.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹229.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price increased by 3.43% today, reaching ₹225.85, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. For instance, Wipro is seeing a decline, whereas Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.30% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|260.8
|-0.6
|-0.23
|324.55
|208.4
|273097.13
|Zomato
|225.85
|7.5
|3.43
|304.5
|146.85
|217953.16
|Info Edge India
|6699.4
|11.6
|0.17
|9194.95
|5000.15
|87102.61
|Firstsource Solutions
|290.95
|6.45
|2.27
|422.8
|176.7
|20278.95
|Eclerx Services
|2600.05
|26.85
|1.04
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12351.01
Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 226.8 & a low of 222.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|227.87
|Support 1
|223.37
|Resistance 2
|229.58
|Support 2
|220.58
|Resistance 3
|232.37
|Support 3
|218.87
Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price increased by 2.50% today, reaching ₹223.80, while its competitors show a mixed performance. Companies like Wipro and Info Edge India are experiencing declines, while Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved by -0.09% and 0.10%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|260.3
|-1.1
|-0.42
|324.55
|208.4
|272573.55
|Zomato
|223.8
|5.45
|2.5
|304.5
|146.85
|215974.84
|Info Edge India
|6662.55
|-25.25
|-0.38
|9194.95
|5000.15
|86623.5
|Firstsource Solutions
|291.85
|7.35
|2.58
|422.8
|176.7
|20341.68
|Eclerx Services
|2618.05
|44.85
|1.74
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12436.51
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹224.25, up 2.70% from yesterday's ₹218.35
Zomato Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of ₹224.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹229.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹229.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has increased by 1.69%, currently trading at ₹222.05. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 37.88%, reaching ₹222.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.27%
|3 Months
|-21.23%
|6 Months
|-19.41%
|YTD
|-21.53%
|1 Year
|37.88%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|224.22
|Support 1
|208.92
|Resistance 2
|229.43
|Support 2
|198.83
|Resistance 3
|239.52
|Support 3
|193.62
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 83 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 54022 k
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 79 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹203.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹219.35 & ₹204.05 yesterday to end at ₹218.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.