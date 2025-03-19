Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Zomato Share Price Highlights : Zomato closed today at 223.45, up 2.34% from yesterday's 218.35
Zomato Share Price Highlights : Zomato closed today at ₹223.45, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹218.35

9 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Highlights : Zomato stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 2.34 %. The stock closed at 218.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.45 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Highlights Premium
Zomato Share Price Highlights

Zomato Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 204.05 and closed slightly lower at 203.85. The stock experienced a high of 219.35 and a low of 204.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 210,715.40 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 3,881,093 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range highlights a high of 304.50 and a low of 146.85.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02:37 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Shareholding information

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato has a 16.42% MF holding & 47.31% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 15.52% in to 16.42% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 48.02% in to 47.31% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:34:46 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Zomato has a ROE of 1.76% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.69% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 2.00% & 5.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 06:31:46 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 34.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151513
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1110.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:03:39 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's share price has increased by 2.34%, reaching 223.45, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro265.754.351.66324.55208.4278280.53
Zomato223.455.12.34304.5146.85215637.08
Info Edge India6735.5547.750.719194.955000.1587572.61
Firstsource Solutions294.9510.453.67422.8176.720557.75
Eclerx Services2595.021.80.853875.152116.012327.02
19 Mar 2025, 05:34:29 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's stock exhibited a trading range today, with a low of 218.75 and a high of 227.50. This indicates a fluctuation of 8.75 throughout the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48:38 PM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed today at ₹223.45, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹218.35

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price closed the day at 223.45 - a 2.34% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 227.88 , 232.07 , 236.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 219.13 , 214.57 , 210.38.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:30:35 PM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:10:49 PM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹223.40, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹218.35

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 223.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 208.92 and 224.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 208.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 224.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:59:15 PM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:55:00 PM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days208.57
10 Days216.64
20 Days220.87
50 Days228.72
100 Days250.36
300 Days243.79
19 Mar 2025, 02:33:35 PM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 226.1 & a low of 223.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 224.7 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 223.95 & 222.6 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1225.62Support 1223.27
Resistance 2227.03Support 2222.33
Resistance 3227.97Support 3220.92
19 Mar 2025, 02:15:42 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:04:47 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹224.35, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹218.35

Zomato Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of 224.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 229.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 229.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:37:20 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 228.37 and 224.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 224.97 and selling near hourly resistance 228.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1226.8Support 1224.7
Resistance 2228.15Support 2223.95
Resistance 3228.9Support 3222.6
19 Mar 2025, 01:05:36 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's stock today recorded a low of 218.75 and reached a high of 227.50. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock price, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading day.

19 Mar 2025, 12:37:26 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 227.5 & a low of 224.1 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 225.97 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1228.37Support 1224.97
Resistance 2229.63Support 2222.83
Resistance 3231.77Support 3221.57
19 Mar 2025, 12:22:12 PM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days208.57
10 Days216.64
20 Days220.87
50 Days228.72
100 Days250.36
300 Days243.79
19 Mar 2025, 12:20:00 PM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:10:14 PM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹225.20, up 3.14% from yesterday's ₹218.35

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of 224.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 229.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 229.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:36:43 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 227.87 and 223.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 223.37 and selling near hourly resistance 227.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1225.97Support 1223.37
Resistance 2227.58Support 2222.38
Resistance 3228.57Support 3220.77
19 Mar 2025, 11:23:49 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹225.45, up 3.25% from yesterday's ₹218.35

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of 224.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 229.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 229.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:15:50 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price increased by 3.43% today, reaching 225.85, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. For instance, Wipro is seeing a decline, whereas Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.30% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro260.8-0.6-0.23324.55208.4273097.13
Zomato225.857.53.43304.5146.85217953.16
Info Edge India6699.411.60.179194.955000.1587102.61
Firstsource Solutions290.956.452.27422.8176.720278.95
Eclerx Services2600.0526.851.043875.152116.012351.01
19 Mar 2025, 11:00:01 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 10:35:41 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 226.8 & a low of 222.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1227.87Support 1223.37
Resistance 2229.58Support 2220.58
Resistance 3232.37Support 3218.87
19 Mar 2025, 10:12:40 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:51:29 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price increased by 2.50% today, reaching 223.80, while its competitors show a mixed performance. Companies like Wipro and Info Edge India are experiencing declines, while Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved by -0.09% and 0.10%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro260.3-1.1-0.42324.55208.4272573.55
Zomato223.85.452.5304.5146.85215974.84
Info Edge India6662.55-25.25-0.389194.955000.1586623.5
Firstsource Solutions291.857.352.58422.8176.720341.68
Eclerx Services2618.0544.851.743875.152116.012436.51
19 Mar 2025, 09:32:32 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹224.25, up 2.70% from yesterday's ₹218.35

Zomato Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of 224.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 229.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 229.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:18:32 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has increased by 1.69%, currently trading at 222.05. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 37.88%, reaching 222.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.27%
3 Months-21.23%
6 Months-19.41%
YTD-21.53%
1 Year37.88%
19 Mar 2025, 08:49:14 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1224.22Support 1208.92
Resistance 2229.43Support 2198.83
Resistance 3239.52Support 3193.62
19 Mar 2025, 08:30:00 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 83 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 54022 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 79 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00:10 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹203.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 219.35 & 204.05 yesterday to end at 218.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

