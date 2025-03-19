Zomato Share Price Highlights : Zomato closed today at ₹223.45, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹218.35

9 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST

Zomato Share Price Highlights : Zomato stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 2.34 %. The stock closed at 218.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.45 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.