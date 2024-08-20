Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹275.5 and closed at ₹264.5, with a high of ₹280 and a low of ₹261.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹228,262.62 crore. The 52-week range for Zomato's stock is between ₹88.16 and ₹278.45. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5,753,909 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.44
|Support 1
|254.81
|Resistance 2
|287.48
|Support 2
|248.22
|Resistance 3
|294.07
|Support 3
|235.18
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹275.0, 4.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 80 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹280 & ₹261.15 yesterday to end at ₹262.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend