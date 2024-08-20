Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 20 Aug 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 264.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.3 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 275.5 and closed at 264.5, with a high of 280 and a low of 261.15. The company has a market capitalization of 228,262.62 crore. The 52-week range for Zomato's stock is between 88.16 and 278.45. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5,753,909 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1274.44Support 1254.81
Resistance 2287.48Support 2248.22
Resistance 3294.07Support 3235.18
20 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 275.0, 4.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121213
    Buy9888
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
20 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 86 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 80615 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 80 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

20 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹264.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 280 & 261.15 yesterday to end at 262.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

