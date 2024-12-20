Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹287.8 and closed at ₹291.9, reflecting a positive movement. The day's trading saw a high of ₹290.1 and a low of ₹284.85. With a market capitalization of ₹274,715.4 crore, Zomato's performance is notable given its 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹120.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,197,266 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 10.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹290.1 & ₹284.85 yesterday to end at ₹288.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend