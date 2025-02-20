Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2025, by 4.86 %. The stock closed at 223.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.10 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 220.75 and closed at 223.25, reflecting a positive movement in its stock price. The day's trading saw a high of 234.70 and a low of 220. With a market capitalization of 212,166.33 crore, Zomato's stock continues to be dynamic, despite its 52-week high of 304.50 and low of 144.30. The BSE volume recorded was 1,430,981 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1239.15Support 1224.55
Resistance 2244.17Support 2214.97
Resistance 3253.75Support 3209.95
20 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 28.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151413
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell110.000.00
20 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49425 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 1430 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹223.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 234.70 & 220 yesterday to end at 234.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

