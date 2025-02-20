Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹220.75 and closed at ₹223.25, reflecting a positive movement in its stock price. The day's trading saw a high of ₹234.70 and a low of ₹220. With a market capitalization of ₹212,166.33 crore, Zomato's stock continues to be dynamic, despite its 52-week high of ₹304.50 and low of ₹144.30. The BSE volume recorded was 1,430,981 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|239.15
|Support 1
|224.55
|Resistance 2
|244.17
|Support 2
|214.97
|Resistance 3
|253.75
|Support 3
|209.95
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 28.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|14
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 1430 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹234.70 & ₹220 yesterday to end at ₹234.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.