Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹245.05 and closed at ₹242, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹250.75 and a low of ₹240.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹225,536.40 crore, Zomato's shares have a 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹121.7. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 2,711,604 shares.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.02% today, currently trading at ₹248.80. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 92.20%, reaching ₹248.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.41%
|3 Months
|2.45%
|6 Months
|13.66%
|YTD
|-10.52%
|1 Year
|92.2%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|252.9
|Support 1
|242.6
|Resistance 2
|257.0
|Support 2
|236.4
|Resistance 3
|263.2
|Support 3
|232.3
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹250.75 & ₹240.65 yesterday to end at ₹248.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.