Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 2.79 %. The stock closed at 242 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.75 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 245.05 and closed at 242, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 250.75 and a low of 240.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 225,536.40 crore, Zomato's shares have a 52-week high of 304.5 and a low of 121.7. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 2,711,604 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.02% today, currently trading at 248.80. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 92.20%, reaching 248.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.41%
3 Months2.45%
6 Months13.66%
YTD-10.52%
1 Year92.2%
20 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST Q3 results today: Zomato, Paytm, L&T Finance and IDBI Bank among 37 companies to declare earnings on January 20

https://www.livemint.com/market/q3-results-today-zomato-paytm-l-t-finance-and-idbi-bank-are-among-37-companies-to-declare-earnings-on-january-20-11737333545799.html

20 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1252.9Support 1242.6
Resistance 2257.0Support 2236.4
Resistance 3263.2Support 3232.3
20 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 69942 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

20 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹242 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 250.75 & 240.65 yesterday to end at 248.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

