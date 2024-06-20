Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹190, closed at ₹188.7, with a high of ₹200.9 and a low of ₹189.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹172,489.45 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹207.3 and the low at ₹72.55. The BSE volume for the day was 12,009,163 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 137.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 112 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹200.9 & ₹189.55 yesterday to end at ₹188.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend