Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 20 Jun 2024, by 5.22 %. The stock closed at 188.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock on the last trading day opened at 190, closed at 188.7, with a high of 200.9 and a low of 189.55. The market capitalization stood at 172,489.45 crores. The 52-week high was at 207.3 and the low at 72.55. The BSE volume for the day was 12,009,163 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 124 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52309 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 137.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 112 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.

20 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹188.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 200.9 & 189.55 yesterday to end at 188.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

