Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Zomato stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 158.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹158.5 and closed at ₹158.2. The high for the day was ₹161.45 while the low was ₹156.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹137,071.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹175.5 and the 52-week low is ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 821,538 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:01:27 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹158.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume reached 821,538 shares with a closing price of ₹158.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!