LIVE UPDATES

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 158.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today
Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at 158.5 and closed at 158.2. The high for the day was 161.45 while the low was 156.5. The market capitalization stood at 137,071.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 175.5 and the 52-week low is 49. The BSE volume for the day was 821,538 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:01:27 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹158.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume reached 821,538 shares with a closing price of 158.2.

