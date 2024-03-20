Zomato Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹158.5 and closed at ₹158.2. The high for the day was ₹161.45 while the low was ₹156.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹137,071.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹175.5 and the 52-week low is ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 821,538 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹158.2 on last trading day
