Zomato Share Price Highlights : Zomato closed today at ₹224.50, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹223.45

Zomato Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹218.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹218.35. The stock experienced a high of ₹227.50 and a low of ₹218.75 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹215,637.08 crore. Over the past year, Zomato has seen a 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹146.85, with a trading volume of 3,537,574 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Zomato Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 33.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers
Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's share price increased by 0.47%, reaching ₹224.50, in line with its peers. Companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|267.95
|2.2
|0.83
|324.55
|208.4
|280584.26
|Zomato
|224.5
|1.05
|0.47
|304.5
|146.85
|216650.37
|Info Edge India
|6850.95
|99.4
|1.47
|9194.95
|5000.15
|89072.99
|Firstsource Solutions
|306.45
|11.5
|3.9
|422.8
|176.7
|21359.29
|Eclerx Services
|2610.0
|29.15
|1.13
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12398.27
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's stock today recorded a low of ₹221.85 and reached a high of ₹228.20. This indicates a trading range of ₹6.35 for the day, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance. Investors may be closely watching these fluctuations for potential trading opportunities.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed today at ₹224.50, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹223.45
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price closed the day at ₹224.50 - a 0.47% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 227.68 , 231.12 , 234.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 221.33 , 218.42 , 214.98.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates:
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹224.35, up 0.40% from yesterday's ₹223.45
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹224.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹219.13 and ₹227.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹219.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|205.98
|10 Days
|214.84
|20 Days
|220.17
|50 Days
|227.10
|100 Days
|249.74
|300 Days
|243.86
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 225.57 and 223.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 223.37 and selling near hourly resistance 225.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|225.63
|Support 1
|224.23
|Resistance 2
|226.17
|Support 2
|223.37
|Resistance 3
|227.03
|Support 3
|222.83
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹224.70, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹223.45
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹224.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹219.13 and ₹227.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹219.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 226.15 and 224.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 224.6 and selling near hourly resistance 226.15 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|225.57
|Support 1
|223.37
|Resistance 2
|226.63
|Support 2
|222.23
|Resistance 3
|227.77
|Support 3
|221.17
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's stock experienced a low of ₹221.85 and reached a high of ₹228.20. This trading range reflects a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, highlighting investor activity throughout the day.
Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 226.02 and 223.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 223.42 and selling near hourly resistance 226.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|226.15
|Support 1
|224.6
|Resistance 2
|226.9
|Support 2
|223.8
|Resistance 3
|227.7
|Support 3
|223.05
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹225.30, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹223.45
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹225.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹219.13 and ₹227.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹219.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 226.65 and 220.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 220.7 and selling near hourly resistance 226.65 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|226.02
|Support 1
|223.42
|Resistance 2
|227.13
|Support 2
|221.93
|Resistance 3
|228.62
|Support 3
|220.82
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹225.15, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹223.45
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹225.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹219.13 and ₹227.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹219.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.83% today, reaching ₹225.30, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.57% and 0.65%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|269.1
|3.35
|1.26
|324.55
|208.4
|281788.48
|Zomato
|225.3
|1.85
|0.83
|304.5
|146.85
|217422.4
|Info Edge India
|6763.7
|12.15
|0.18
|9194.95
|5000.15
|87938.61
|Firstsource Solutions
|302.1
|7.15
|2.42
|422.8
|176.7
|21056.1
|Eclerx Services
|2605.1
|24.25
|0.94
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12375.0
Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 227.8 & a low of 221.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|226.65
|Support 1
|220.7
|Resistance 2
|230.2
|Support 2
|218.3
|Resistance 3
|232.6
|Support 3
|214.75
Zomato Live Updates:
Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.85% today, reaching ₹225.35, aligning with the upward movement of its peers. Companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.70% and 0.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|271.05
|5.3
|1.99
|324.55
|208.4
|283830.43
|Zomato
|225.35
|1.9
|0.85
|304.5
|146.85
|217470.65
|Info Edge India
|6784.05
|32.5
|0.48
|9194.95
|5000.15
|88203.19
|Firstsource Solutions
|303.25
|8.3
|2.81
|422.8
|176.7
|21136.25
|Eclerx Services
|2623.45
|42.6
|1.65
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12462.16
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹227.35, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹223.45
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹227.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹219.13 and ₹227.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹219.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 1.81%, currently trading at ₹227.50. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 41.52%, reaching ₹227.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 8.84%, standing at 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.43%
|3 Months
|-18.62%
|6 Months
|-18.97%
|YTD
|-19.61%
|1 Year
|41.52%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|227.88
|Support 1
|219.13
|Resistance 2
|232.07
|Support 2
|214.57
|Resistance 3
|236.63
|Support 3
|210.38
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 69 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 56216 k
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹218.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹227.50 & ₹218.75 yesterday to end at ₹223.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.