Zomato Share Price Highlights : Zomato closed today at 224.50, up 0.47% from yesterday's 223.45

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 06:33 PM IST Trade
Zomato Share Price Highlights : Zomato stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 223.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.50 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Highlights

Zomato Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 218.95 and closed slightly lower at 218.35. The stock experienced a high of 227.50 and a low of 218.75 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 215,637.08 crore. Over the past year, Zomato has seen a 52-week high of 304.50 and a low of 146.85, with a trading volume of 3,537,574 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 06:33 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 33.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151513
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1110.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:01 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's share price increased by 0.47%, reaching 224.50, in line with its peers. Companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro267.952.20.83324.55208.4280584.26
Zomato224.51.050.47304.5146.85216650.37
Info Edge India6850.9599.41.479194.955000.1589072.99
Firstsource Solutions306.4511.53.9422.8176.721359.29
Eclerx Services2610.029.151.133875.152116.012398.27
20 Mar 2025, 05:33 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's stock today recorded a low of 221.85 and reached a high of 228.20. This indicates a trading range of 6.35 for the day, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance. Investors may be closely watching these fluctuations for potential trading opportunities.

20 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed today at ₹224.50, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹223.45

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price closed the day at 224.50 - a 0.47% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 227.68 , 231.12 , 234.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 221.33 , 218.42 , 214.98.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:33 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:10 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹224.35, up 0.40% from yesterday's ₹223.45

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 224.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 219.13 and 227.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 219.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days205.98
10 Days214.84
20 Days220.17
50 Days227.10
100 Days249.74
300 Days243.86
20 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:35 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 225.57 and 223.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 223.37 and selling near hourly resistance 225.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1225.63Support 1224.23
Resistance 2226.17Support 2223.37
Resistance 3227.03Support 3222.83
20 Mar 2025, 02:06 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹224.70, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹223.45

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 224.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 219.13 and 227.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 219.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:35 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 226.15 and 224.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 224.6 and selling near hourly resistance 226.15 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1225.57Support 1223.37
Resistance 2226.63Support 2222.23
Resistance 3227.77Support 3221.17
20 Mar 2025, 01:02 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's stock experienced a low of 221.85 and reached a high of 228.20. This trading range reflects a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, highlighting investor activity throughout the day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:33 PM IST Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 226.02 and 223.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 223.42 and selling near hourly resistance 226.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1226.15Support 1224.6
Resistance 2226.9Support 2223.8
Resistance 3227.7Support 3223.05
20 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days205.98
10 Days214.84
20 Days220.17
50 Days227.10
100 Days249.74
300 Days243.86
20 Mar 2025, 12:14 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹225.30, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹223.45

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 225.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 219.13 and 227.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 219.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 226.65 and 220.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 220.7 and selling near hourly resistance 226.65 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1226.02Support 1223.42
Resistance 2227.13Support 2221.93
Resistance 3228.62Support 3220.82
20 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹225.15, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹223.45

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 225.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 219.13 and 227.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 219.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:14 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.83% today, reaching 225.30, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.57% and 0.65%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro269.13.351.26324.55208.4281788.48
Zomato225.31.850.83304.5146.85217422.4
Info Edge India6763.712.150.189194.955000.1587938.61
Firstsource Solutions302.17.152.42422.8176.721056.1
Eclerx Services2605.124.250.943875.152116.012375.0
20 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 227.8 & a low of 221.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1226.65Support 1220.7
Resistance 2230.2Support 2218.3
Resistance 3232.6Support 3214.75
20 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Zomato Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:51 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.85% today, reaching 225.35, aligning with the upward movement of its peers. Companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.70% and 0.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro271.055.31.99324.55208.4283830.43
Zomato225.351.90.85304.5146.85217470.65
Info Edge India6784.0532.50.489194.955000.1588203.19
Firstsource Solutions303.258.32.81422.8176.721136.25
Eclerx Services2623.4542.61.653875.152116.012462.16
20 Mar 2025, 09:32 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹227.35, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹223.45

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 227.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 219.13 and 227.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 219.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 1.81%, currently trading at 227.50. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 41.52%, reaching 227.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 8.84%, standing at 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.43%
3 Months-18.62%
6 Months-18.97%
YTD-19.61%
1 Year41.52%
20 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1227.88Support 1219.13
Resistance 2232.07Support 2214.57
Resistance 3236.63Support 3210.38
20 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 69 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 56216 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

20 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹218.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 227.50 & 218.75 yesterday to end at 223.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.