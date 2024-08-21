Zomato Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹261.55 and closed at ₹262.3, after reaching a high of ₹264.3 and a low of ₹257.1. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹2,28,871.78 crore. Zomato's 52-week high is ₹280, while the 52-week low is ₹88.16. A total of 210,300,584 shares were traded on the BSE.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.63
|Support 1
|259.43
|Resistance 2
|268.14
|Support 2
|255.74
|Resistance 3
|271.83
|Support 3
|253.23
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹276.5, 5.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 80 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.3 & ₹257.1 yesterday to end at ₹263. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend