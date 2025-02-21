Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2025, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 234.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.70 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 231.95 and closed at 234.10, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 236.55 and a low of 230.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 211,803.81 crore, Zomato's performance is notable considering its 52-week high of 304.50 and low of 144.30. The BSE volume for the day was 1,415,581 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:20:29 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price increased by 0.86%, currently trading at 235.70. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have risen by 47.45%, reaching 235.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.37%
3 Months-10.68%
6 Months-9.32%
YTD-15.87%
1 Year47.45%
21 Feb 2025, 08:47:10 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1237.15Support 1230.61
Resistance 2240.17Support 2227.09
Resistance 3243.69Support 3224.07
21 Feb 2025, 08:32:12 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 28.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151413
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell110.000.00
21 Feb 2025, 08:18:40 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48515 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1455 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:02:49 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹234.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 236.55 & 230.05 yesterday to end at 233.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

