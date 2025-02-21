Zomato Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹231.95 and closed at ₹234.10, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹236.55 and a low of ₹230.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹211,803.81 crore, Zomato's performance is notable considering its 52-week high of ₹304.50 and low of ₹144.30. The BSE volume for the day was 1,415,581 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price increased by 0.86%, currently trading at ₹235.70. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have risen by 47.45%, reaching ₹235.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.37%
|3 Months
|-10.68%
|6 Months
|-9.32%
|YTD
|-15.87%
|1 Year
|47.45%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|237.15
|Support 1
|230.61
|Resistance 2
|240.17
|Support 2
|227.09
|Resistance 3
|243.69
|Support 3
|224.07
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 28.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|14
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1455 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹236.55 & ₹230.05 yesterday to end at ₹233.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.