Zomato Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 21 Jan 2025, by -3.14 %. The stock closed at 248.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 251.6 and closed lower at 248.75. The day's trading saw a high of 254.45 and a low of 228.8, indicating significant volatility. With a market capitalization of 217,332.60 crore, Zomato's stock remains below its 52-week high of 304.5 and above its 52-week low of 121.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,661,578 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1252.18Support 1239.58
Resistance 2259.57Support 2234.37
Resistance 3264.78Support 3226.98
21 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 106 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61577 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 102 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

21 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹248.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 254.45 & 228.8 yesterday to end at 240.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

