Zomato Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹251.6 and closed lower at ₹248.75. The day's trading saw a high of ₹254.45 and a low of ₹228.8, indicating significant volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹217,332.60 crore, Zomato's stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹304.5 and above its 52-week low of ₹121.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,661,578 shares.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|252.18
|Support 1
|239.58
|Resistance 2
|259.57
|Support 2
|234.37
|Resistance 3
|264.78
|Support 3
|226.98
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 102 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹254.45 & ₹228.8 yesterday to end at ₹240.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend