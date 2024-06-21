Zomato Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹200, closed at ₹198.55, with a high of ₹201.9 and a low of ₹195. The market capitalization stood at ₹171,099.46 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹207.3, while the 52-week low was at ₹72.55. The BSE volume was 4,273,252 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|200.85
|Support 1
|194.05
|Resistance 2
|204.73
|Support 2
|191.13
|Resistance 3
|207.65
|Support 3
|187.25
Zomato Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹201.9 & ₹195 yesterday to end at ₹198.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend