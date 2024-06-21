Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 21 Jun 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 198.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 200, closed at 198.55, with a high of 201.9 and a low of 195. The market capitalization stood at 171,099.46 crore. The 52-week high was at 207.3, while the 52-week low was at 72.55. The BSE volume was 4,273,252 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1200.85Support 1194.05
Resistance 2204.73Support 2191.13
Resistance 3207.65Support 3187.25
21 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy13131313
Buy8888
Hold1110
Sell2222
Strong Sell0001
21 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52733 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

21 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹198.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 201.9 & 195 yesterday to end at 198.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

