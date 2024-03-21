Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares surge as trading opens positively

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.56 %. The stock closed at 165.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price TodayPremium
Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at 158 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the open price of 159.75. The high for the day was 166.7 and the low was 159. The market cap stood at 143751.68 crore. The 52-week high was 175.5 and the low was 49. The BSE volume for the day was 3853974 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:50:00 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:40:47 AM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹169.95, up 2.56% from yesterday's ₹165.7

Zomato stock is currently priced at 169.95, showing a 2.56% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.25 points.

21 Mar 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.4%
3 Months29.81%
6 Months65.6%
YTD33.87%
1 Year212.45%
21 Mar 2024, 09:03:44 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹165.7, up 4.87% from yesterday's ₹158

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 165.7 with a percent change of 4.87 and a net change of 7.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

21 Mar 2024, 08:03:47 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹158 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Zomato BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,853,974 and the closing price was 158.

