Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares surge as trading opens positively

Zomato stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.56 %. The stock closed at 165.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at ₹158 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the open price of ₹159.75. The high for the day was ₹166.7 and the low was ₹159. The market cap stood at ₹143751.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹175.5 and the low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 3853974 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.