Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares surge as trading opens positively

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at ₹158 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the open price of ₹159.75. The high for the day was ₹166.7 and the low was ₹159. The market cap stood at ₹143751.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹175.5 and the low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 3853974 shares.
Zomato stock is currently priced at ₹169.95, showing a 2.56% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.25 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.4%
|3 Months
|29.81%
|6 Months
|65.6%
|YTD
|33.87%
|1 Year
|212.45%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹165.7 with a percent change of 4.87 and a net change of 7.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
On the last day of trading on the Zomato BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,853,974 and the closing price was ₹158.
