Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Surges as Market Shows Positive Trends Today
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Surges as Market Shows Positive Trends Today

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 11:02 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 224.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.60 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 226.60 and closed at 223.45, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of 228.20 and a low of 221.85. The company's market capitalization stands at 216,650.37 crore. Over the past year, Zomato's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 304.50 and a low of 146.85, with a trading volume of 1,520,731 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 11:02:42 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 34.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151513
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1110.00
21 Mar 2025, 10:37:46 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 225.45 & a low of 222.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1225.15Support 1221.75
Resistance 2227.0Support 2220.2
Resistance 3228.55Support 3218.35
21 Mar 2025, 10:13:13 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:54:37 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's share price decreased by 0.45%, settling at 223.50, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Wipro are experiencing declines, others such as Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.22% and 0.30%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro267.25-0.7-0.26324.55208.4279851.25
Zomato223.5-1.0-0.45304.5146.85215685.33
Info Edge India6897.746.750.689194.955000.1589680.81
Firstsource Solutions308.852.40.78422.8176.721526.57
Eclerx Services2634.413.10.53875.152116.012514.18
21 Mar 2025, 09:36:33 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹224.60, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹224.50

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 224.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 221.33 and 227.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 221.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:20:31 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has decreased by 1.20%, currently trading at 221.80. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 35.55%, reaching 221.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, climbing to 23,190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.25%
3 Months-19.27%
6 Months-19.5%
YTD-19.27%
1 Year35.55%
21 Mar 2025, 08:48:42 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1227.68Support 1221.33
Resistance 2231.12Support 2218.42
Resistance 3234.03Support 3214.98
21 Mar 2025, 08:32:10 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 33.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151513
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1110.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:16:33 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 62 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57492 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 61 mn & BSE volume was 1520 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:03:29 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹223.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 228.20 & 221.85 yesterday to end at 224.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

