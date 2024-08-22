Zomato Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹263.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹263. The stock reached a high of ₹264.45 and a low of ₹258.95. Zomato's market capitalization stands at ₹226217.56 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹280, while the low was ₹88.16. The BSE volume for the day was 2,123,139 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.45 & ₹258.95 yesterday to end at ₹259.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend