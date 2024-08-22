Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 263 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 263.4 and closed slightly lower at 263. The stock reached a high of 264.45 and a low of 258.95. Zomato's market capitalization stands at 226217.56 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 280, while the low was 88.16. The BSE volume for the day was 2,123,139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 96129 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

22 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹263 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 264.45 & 258.95 yesterday to end at 259.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

