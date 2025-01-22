Zomato Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹223.1 and closed at ₹240.95, showing a significant gain. The intraday high reached ₹227.05, while the low was ₹210.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹194,488.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹128.1. BSE volume for the day was recorded at 17,585,878 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has decreased by 3.03%, currently trading at ₹208.15. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 61.19%, reaching ₹208.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.15%
|3 Months
|-11.47%
|6 Months
|-1.54%
|YTD
|-22.84%
|1 Year
|61.19%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|225.5
|Support 1
|206.3
|Resistance 2
|235.85
|Support 2
|197.45
|Resistance 3
|244.7
|Support 3
|187.1
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹303.0, 41.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 340.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 308 mn & BSE volume was 17 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹227.05 & ₹210.15 yesterday to end at ₹214.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend