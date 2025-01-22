Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -10.92 %. The stock closed at 240.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.65 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 223.1 and closed at 240.95, showing a significant gain. The intraday high reached 227.05, while the low was 210.15. The company's market capitalization stands at 194,488.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 304.5 and a low of 128.1. BSE volume for the day was recorded at 17,585,878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has decreased by 3.03%, currently trading at 208.15. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 61.19%, reaching 208.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.15%
3 Months-11.47%
6 Months-1.54%
YTD-22.84%
1 Year61.19%
22 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1225.5Support 1206.3
Resistance 2235.85Support 2197.45
Resistance 3244.7Support 3187.1
22 Jan 2025, 08:38 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 303.0, 41.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15131313
    Buy8999
    Hold1100
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1000
22 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 325 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 74028 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 340.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 308 mn & BSE volume was 17 mn.

22 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹240.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 227.05 & 210.15 yesterday to end at 214.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

