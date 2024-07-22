Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 220.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock showed a positive trend on the last day with an open price of 218.75 and a close price of 220.6. The high for the day was 220.4, while the low was 213.75. The market capitalization stood at 190,081.55 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 232 and 76.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,767,163 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1221.6Support 1214.78
Resistance 2224.46Support 2210.82
Resistance 3228.42Support 3207.96
22 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 5.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121313
    Buy8888
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0001
22 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45022 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1767 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹220.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 220.4 & 213.75 yesterday to end at 218.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

