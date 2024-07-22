Zomato Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock showed a positive trend on the last day with an open price of ₹218.75 and a close price of ₹220.6. The high for the day was ₹220.4, while the low was ₹213.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹190,081.55 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹232 and ₹76.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,767,163 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|221.6
|Support 1
|214.78
|Resistance 2
|224.46
|Support 2
|210.82
|Resistance 3
|228.42
|Support 3
|207.96
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 5.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1767 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹220.4 & ₹213.75 yesterday to end at ₹218.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend