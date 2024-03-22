Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 2.2 %. The stock closed at 165.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.35 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last day was 167.75, with a close of 165.7. The high for the day was 171, and the low was 166.4. The market cap was 146,918.21 crore, with a 52-week high of 175.5 and a low of 49. The BSE volume for the day was 3,826,884 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹165.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a volume of 3,826,884 shares and closed at a price of 165.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!