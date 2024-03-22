Zomato Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last day was ₹167.75, with a close of ₹165.7. The high for the day was ₹171, and the low was ₹166.4. The market cap was ₹146,918.21 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹175.5 and a low of ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 3,826,884 shares traded.
22 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹165.7 on last trading day
