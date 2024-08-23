Zomato Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹264.95 and closed at ₹259.95. The stock reached a high of ₹267 and a low of ₹256.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹224,346.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹280 and ₹88.16, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,182,446 shares.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|264.18
|Support 1
|253.43
|Resistance 2
|270.97
|Support 2
|249.47
|Resistance 3
|274.93
|Support 3
|242.68
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹280.0, 8.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 77 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 98304 k
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹259.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹267 & ₹256.15 yesterday to end at ₹257.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend