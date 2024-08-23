Explore
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 259.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 264.95 and closed at 259.95. The stock reached a high of 267 and a low of 256.15. The market capitalization stood at 224,346.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 280 and 88.16, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,182,446 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2024, 09:02:36 AM IST

Zomato-Paytm ticketing deal appetizing for both

Zomato’s acquisition of Paytm’s entertainment ticketing business is in line with its plans to strengthen its presence in the going-out segment.

https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/zomatopaytm-ticketing-deal-appetizing-for-both-11724324899453.html

23 Aug 2024, 09:02:35 AM IST

Zomato to shut down intercity ‘Legends’ services with immediate effect; here's why

‘Update on Zomato Legends - after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect’, said Zomato CEO.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/zomato-to-shut-down-intercity-legends-services-with-immediate-effect-heres-why-11724333801730.html

23 Aug 2024, 09:02:35 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, Nykaa, Zomato, Hindalco, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-adani-power-ambuja-cements-nykaa-zomato-hindalco-and-more-11724345245608.html

23 Aug 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1264.18Support 1253.43
Resistance 2270.97Support 2249.47
Resistance 3274.93Support 3242.68
23 Aug 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 280.0, 8.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121213
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
23 Aug 2024, 08:17:13 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 77 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 98304 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

23 Aug 2024, 08:03:27 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹259.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 267 & 256.15 yesterday to end at 257.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

