Zomato Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹264.95 and closed at ₹259.95. The stock reached a high of ₹267 and a low of ₹256.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹224,346.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹280 and ₹88.16, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,182,446 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato’s acquisition of Paytm’s entertainment ticketing business is in line with its plans to strengthen its presence in the going-out segment.
https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/zomatopaytm-ticketing-deal-appetizing-for-both-11724324899453.html
‘Update on Zomato Legends - after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect’, said Zomato CEO.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/zomato-to-shut-down-intercity-legends-services-with-immediate-effect-heres-why-11724333801730.html
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-adani-power-ambuja-cements-nykaa-zomato-hindalco-and-more-11724345245608.html
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|264.18
|Support 1
|253.43
|Resistance 2
|270.97
|Support 2
|249.47
|Resistance 3
|274.93
|Support 3
|242.68
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹280.0, 8.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹267 & ₹256.15 yesterday to end at ₹257.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend