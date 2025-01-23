Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2025, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 214.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.45 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 207.4 and closed at 214.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 218.1 and dipped to a low of 203.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of 196,211.20 crore, Zomato's trading volume on the BSE was 8,129,460 shares. The stock's 52-week high stands at 304.5, while the low is 128.1, indicating significant volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 186 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 81427 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 128.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 178 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

23 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹214.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 218.1 & 203.8 yesterday to end at 216.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

