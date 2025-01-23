Zomato Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹207.4 and closed at ₹214.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹218.1 and dipped to a low of ₹203.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹196,211.20 crore, Zomato's trading volume on the BSE was 8,129,460 shares. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹304.5, while the low is ₹128.1, indicating significant volatility.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 128.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 178 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹218.1 & ₹203.8 yesterday to end at ₹216.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend