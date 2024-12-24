Zomato Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹273.95 and closed at ₹281.85, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹282.9 and a low of ₹272 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹260,860.6 crore, Zomato's shares have experienced significant volatility, having a 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹120.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2,201,727 shares.
Price Analysis
Zomato's share price has decreased by 1.11%, currently trading at ₹270.85. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have increased by 113.19%, reaching ₹270.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.78%, reaching 23,753.45 in the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my training data goes up until October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.87%
|3 Months
|-0.26%
|6 Months
|37.72%
|YTD
|121.46%
|1 Year
|113.19%
Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|280.2
|Support 1
|269.3
|Resistance 2
|287.0
|Support 2
|265.2
|Resistance 3
|291.1
|Support 3
|258.4
Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 16.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato volume yesterday was 76 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 63829 k
The trading volume yesterday was 20.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 74 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato closed at ₹281.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹282.9 & ₹272 yesterday to end at ₹273.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.