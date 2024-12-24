Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 24 Dec 2024, by -2.82 %. The stock closed at 281.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 273.95 and closed at 281.85, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 282.9 and a low of 272 during the day. With a market capitalization of 260,860.6 crore, Zomato's shares have experienced significant volatility, having a 52-week high of 304.5 and a low of 120.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2,201,727 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has decreased by 1.11%, currently trading at 270.85. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have increased by 113.19%, reaching 270.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.78%, reaching 23,753.45 in the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my training data goes up until October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.87%
3 Months-0.26%
6 Months37.72%
YTD121.46%
1 Year113.19%
24 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1280.2Support 1269.3
Resistance 2287.0Support 2265.2
Resistance 3291.1Support 3258.4
24 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 16.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
24 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 76 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 63829 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 74 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

24 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹281.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 282.9 & 272 yesterday to end at 273.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

