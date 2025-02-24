Zomato Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹233 and closed slightly higher at ₹233.70. The stock experienced a high of ₹238.60 and a low of ₹228.75 during the day. Zomato's market capitalization stands at ₹222,199.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹144.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 916,943 shares for Zomato.
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price has declined by 2.37%, currently trading at ₹224.80. Over the past year, however, Zomato's shares have experienced a significant increase of 42.11%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84% during the same timeframe, reaching 22,795.90.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.65%
|3 Months
|-8.4%
|6 Months
|-12.29%
|YTD
|-17.15%
|1 Year
|42.11%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|236.65
|Support 1
|226.79
|Resistance 2
|242.62
|Support 2
|222.9
|Resistance 3
|246.51
|Support 3
|216.93
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 30.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 916 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹238.60 & ₹228.75 yesterday to end at ₹230.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.