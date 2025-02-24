Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 233.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 233 and closed slightly higher at 233.70. The stock experienced a high of 238.60 and a low of 228.75 during the day. Zomato's market capitalization stands at 222,199.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 304.50 and a low of 144.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 916,943 shares for Zomato.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's share price has declined by 2.37%, currently trading at 224.80. Over the past year, however, Zomato's shares have experienced a significant increase of 42.11%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84% during the same timeframe, reaching 22,795.90.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.65%
3 Months-8.4%
6 Months-12.29%
YTD-17.15%
1 Year42.11%
24 Feb 2025, 09:04 AM IST Stocks to watch: Jio Financial, Zomato, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, RVNL among stocks to remain in focus today

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-jio-financial-zomato-bharti-airtel-lupin-rvnl-among-stocks-to-remain-in-focus-today-11740361356314.html

24 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1236.65Support 1226.79
Resistance 2242.62Support 2222.9
Resistance 3246.51Support 3216.93
24 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 30.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151513
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell1110.00
24 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47404 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 916 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹233.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 238.60 & 228.75 yesterday to end at 230.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

