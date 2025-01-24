Zomato Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹219.75 and closed at ₹216.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹223.4 and a low of ₹216.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹201,196.90 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 4,752,277 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹304.5, while the low is at ₹128.1.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|224.72
|Support 1
|217.72
|Resistance 2
|227.58
|Support 2
|213.58
|Resistance 3
|231.72
|Support 3
|210.72
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹303.0, 36.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 75 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.4 & ₹216.55 yesterday to end at ₹221.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend