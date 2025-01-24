Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 216.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 219.75 and closed at 216.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 223.4 and a low of 216.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 201,196.90 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 4,752,277 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 304.5, while the low is at 128.1.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1224.72Support 1217.72
Resistance 2227.58Support 2213.58
Resistance 3231.72Support 3210.72
24 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 303.0, 36.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15141313
    Buy8899
    Hold1100
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1000
24 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 80 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 84094 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 75 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

24 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹216.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 223.4 & 216.55 yesterday to end at 221.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

