Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 217.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.1 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 217.8 and closed at 217.85. The high for the day was 220.5, and the low was 215.7. The market capitalization stands at 190,342.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 232 and 79.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 371,347 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹217.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 220.5 & 215.7 yesterday to end at 219.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.