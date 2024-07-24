Zomato Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹217.8 and closed at ₹217.85. The high for the day was ₹220.5, and the low was ₹215.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹190,342.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹232 and ₹79.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 371,347 shares traded.
24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹217.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹220.5 & ₹215.7 yesterday to end at ₹219.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend