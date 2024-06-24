Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:05 PM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 194.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock opened at 194 and closed at 194.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 198.3, while the low was 191.85. The market capitalization stands at 171837.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 207.3, and the low is 72.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1869989 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:05 PM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato stock's low price for the day was 191.85, while the high price reached 199.65.

24 Jun 2024, 12:37 PM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato's stock price reached a peak of 199.65 and a low of 197.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 197.9 and 198.8, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1200.07Support 1197.42
Resistance 2201.18Support 2195.88
Resistance 3202.72Support 3194.77
24 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days192.90
10 Days187.91
20 Days183.36
50 Days148.86
100 Days129.61
300 Days125.74
24 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zomato Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:12 PM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹194.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 198.3 & 191.85 yesterday to end at 194.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

