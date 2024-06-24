Zomato Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock opened at ₹194 and closed at ₹194.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹198.3, while the low was ₹191.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹171837.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹207.3, and the low is ₹72.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1869989 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹191.85, while the high price reached ₹199.65.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato's stock price reached a peak of 199.65 and a low of 197.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 197.9 and 198.8, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|200.07
|Support 1
|197.42
|Resistance 2
|201.18
|Support 2
|195.88
|Resistance 3
|202.72
|Support 3
|194.77
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|192.90
|10 Days
|187.91
|20 Days
|183.36
|50 Days
|148.86
|100 Days
|129.61
|300 Days
|125.74
Zomato Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹198.3 & ₹191.85 yesterday to end at ₹194.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend