Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Shifts

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 24 Mar 2025, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 227.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.