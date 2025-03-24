Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Shifts

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹220.75 and closed at ₹224.50, marking a positive gain. The stock reached a high of ₹228.70 and a low of ₹220 during the day. Zomato's market capitalization stood at ₹219,593.72 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹146.85, with a trading volume of 2,752,287 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 227.8 & a low of 224.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|227.72
|Support 1
|223.97
|Resistance 2
|229.63
|Support 2
|222.13
|Resistance 3
|231.47
|Support 3
|220.22
Zomato Live Updates:
ZOMATO
ZOMATO
Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers
Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's share price decreased by 1.43%, bringing it down to ₹224.30, while the performance of its peers is varied. Companies like Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are experiencing declines, whereas Wipro and Info Edge India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|266.7
|2.35
|0.89
|324.55
|208.4
|279275.32
|Zomato
|224.3
|-3.25
|-1.43
|304.5
|146.85
|216457.36
|Info Edge India
|6946.35
|35.6
|0.52
|9194.95
|5000.15
|90313.34
|Firstsource Solutions
|315.6
|-1.75
|-0.55
|422.8
|176.7
|21997.03
|Eclerx Services
|2721.5
|-24.6
|-0.9
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12927.93
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹227.25, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹227.55
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹227.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹221.94 and ₹230.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹221.94 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 230.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.37%, currently trading at ₹228.40. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 34.11%, reaching ₹228.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.95%
|3 Months
|-18.16%
|6 Months
|-21.68%
|YTD
|-18.17%
|1 Year
|34.11%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|230.79
|Support 1
|221.94
|Resistance 2
|234.24
|Support 2
|216.54
|Resistance 3
|239.64
|Support 3
|213.09
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 31.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 116 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60830 k
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 90.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 113 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹224.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹228.70 & ₹220 yesterday to end at ₹227.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.