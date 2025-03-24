Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Shifts
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Shifts

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 24 Mar 2025, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 227.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 220.75 and closed at 224.50, marking a positive gain. The stock reached a high of 228.70 and a low of 220 during the day. Zomato's market capitalization stood at 219,593.72 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 304.50 and a low of 146.85, with a trading volume of 2,752,287 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:36:54 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 227.8 & a low of 224.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1227.72Support 1223.97
Resistance 2229.63Support 2222.13
Resistance 3231.47Support 3220.22
24 Mar 2025, 10:13:44 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:51:00 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Live Updates: Today, Zomato's share price decreased by 1.43%, bringing it down to 224.30, while the performance of its peers is varied. Companies like Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are experiencing declines, whereas Wipro and Info Edge India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro266.72.350.89324.55208.4279275.32
Zomato224.3-3.25-1.43304.5146.85216457.36
Info Edge India6946.3535.60.529194.955000.1590313.34
Firstsource Solutions315.6-1.75-0.55422.8176.721997.03
Eclerx Services2721.5-24.6-0.93875.152116.012927.93
24 Mar 2025, 09:33:04 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹227.25, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹227.55

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 227.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 221.94 and 230.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 221.94 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 230.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:20:29 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.37%, currently trading at 228.40. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 34.11%, reaching 228.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.95%
3 Months-18.16%
6 Months-21.68%
YTD-18.17%
1 Year34.11%
24 Mar 2025, 08:47:39 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1230.79Support 1221.94
Resistance 2234.24Support 2216.54
Resistance 3239.64Support 3213.09
24 Mar 2025, 08:31:05 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 31.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151513
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1110.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:17:05 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 116 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60830 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 90.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 113 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

24 Mar 2025, 08:03:47 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹224.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 228.70 & 220 yesterday to end at 227.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

