Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Rise as Market Shows Positive Momentum

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 222.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.