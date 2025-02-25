Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Rise as Market Shows Positive Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 222.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 224.80 and closed at 230.25, reflecting a positive movement. The intraday high reached 227.80, while the low was 220.25. With a market capitalization of 214,816.80 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 1,200,430 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 304.50, and the 52-week low is 144.30, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's stock price has increased by 1.66% today, reaching 226.30. In contrast, its competitors, including Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, are all experiencing losses. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro292.65-2.35-0.8324.55208.4306448.9
Zomato226.33.71.66304.5144.3218387.43
Info Edge India7131.6-33.3-0.469194.954967.192721.88
Firstsource Solutions357.1-3.25-0.9422.8176.724889.55
Eclerx Services3059.4-13.75-0.453875.152116.014533.05
25 Feb 2025, 09:31 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹225.55, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹222.60

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 225.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 219.31 and 227.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 219.31 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 1.12%, currently trading at 225.10. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 35.75%, reaching 225.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, now standing at 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.9%
3 Months-12.33%
6 Months-14.15%
YTD-19.91%
1 Year35.75%
25 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1227.13Support 1219.31
Resistance 2231.38Support 2215.74
Resistance 3234.95Support 3211.49
25 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 34.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151513
    Buy8889
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell1110.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 46756 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 1200 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹230.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 227.80 & 220.25 yesterday to end at 222.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

