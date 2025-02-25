Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Rise as Market Shows Positive Momentum

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹224.80 and closed at ₹230.25, reflecting a positive movement. The intraday high reached ₹227.80, while the low was ₹220.25. With a market capitalization of ₹214,816.80 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 1,200,430 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹304.50, and the 52-week low is ₹144.30, indicating significant volatility over the past year.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato's stock price has increased by 1.66% today, reaching ₹226.30. In contrast, its competitors, including Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, are all experiencing losses. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|292.65
|-2.35
|-0.8
|324.55
|208.4
|306448.9
|Zomato
|226.3
|3.7
|1.66
|304.5
|144.3
|218387.43
|Info Edge India
|7131.6
|-33.3
|-0.46
|9194.95
|4967.1
|92721.88
|Firstsource Solutions
|357.1
|-3.25
|-0.9
|422.8
|176.7
|24889.55
|Eclerx Services
|3059.4
|-13.75
|-0.45
|3875.15
|2116.0
|14533.05
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹225.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹219.31 and ₹227.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹219.31 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 1.12%, currently trading at ₹225.10. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 35.75%, reaching ₹225.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, now standing at 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.9%
|3 Months
|-12.33%
|6 Months
|-14.15%
|YTD
|-19.91%
|1 Year
|35.75%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|227.13
|Support 1
|219.31
|Resistance 2
|231.38
|Support 2
|215.74
|Resistance 3
|234.95
|Support 3
|211.49
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 34.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 1200 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹227.80 & ₹220.25 yesterday to end at ₹222.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend